Kanu’s Health Worsens, Suffers Intestine Disorder – Lawyer

The health of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has worsened as he had been diagnosed with gastrointestinal disorder following persistent heartburn, his lawyer and human rights activist, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said on Monday, Punch reports.

According to him, despite the order of Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja that the IPOB leader should be given serious medical attention, the Department of State Services has been acting on the contrary.

Kanu has been detained in DSS custody for about 14 months and is facing trial in court over alleged treason charges.

Ejiofor raised the alarm in a statement after his visit to Kanu in the custody of the DSS in Abuja.

While stating that court orders must be obeyed, particularly where the order has not been set aside, he said the DSS is a creation of the law and must not be seen to be operating above the laws of the country which created it.

He said, “Presently, Onyendu is experiencing gastrointestinal disorder, which requires regular intake of antacid and other availing medical solutions, following persistent heartburn. Unfortunately, the DSS have denied him the least of the prescribed pain killer tablet that could provide momentary relief.

“Following this development, our erudite lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) has immediately swung into action to ensure immediate end to this maltreatment and impunity. Nevertheless, we still deem it compelling to place the world on notice, that should anything untoward happen to Onyendu, the DSS and the Federal Government of Nigeria should be held responsible.

“Highlight of the visit was to review other pending litigations initiated against the Federal Republic of Nigeria for their grave violation of international laws and treaties in their criminal abduction and extraordinary rendition of Onyendu, sanctions and reparation arising from this act of state terrorism.

“The visit also afforded us the opportunity to review the overall welfare of Onyendu, as well as the level of the DSS compliance with existing court order in the management of Onyendu’s health condition.

“For the records, it is pertinent to reiterate that for the umpteenth time, the lawless DSS have continued to treat with greatest contempt/disdain, the existing court order, which specifically directed that Onyendu should be allowed access to his personal medical doctor for an independent review/investigation of his current health status. This is following the continued depletion of his potassium level.

“Regrettably, this court order is gravely flouted with impunity by the DSS, as efforts made by Onyendu’s personal doctor to see him at the DSS facility where Onyendu is currently being detained was rebuffed/rejected by the DSS. Enough is enough for this seemingly impunity!”

Kanu also extended his love and appreciation to all his supporters for remaining firm and strongly holding the fort.

Ejiofor said he was particularly impressed with their uncommon civility, even in the face of endless provocations, with a call on them to keep it up, while believing strongly that God’s grace “is leading us towards overwhelming victory, which is no longer far fetched.”

