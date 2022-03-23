Keep up COVID-19 Preventive Measures, Says NCDC

The National Center for Disease Control has warned the people not relent in protecting themselves against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the disease still ravaged globally, Punch reports.

The Director General of the NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa stated this while delivering a maiden public lecture organised by the College of Basic Health Sciences, Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State.

In the lecture titled, Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Nigeria’s Health Care Delivery System and the Role of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the lecturer, said the wearing of nose masks, adhering to all the safety guidelines of the pandemic had greatly helped in reducing cases and deaths of the virus in Nigeria.

He, however, advocated a continued adherence to the precautionary measures, saying the pandemic was still a problem, particularly to the high-risk population.

He said, “The way we are feeling now is not unique to us, even all over the world, some people are even fighting why they have to be wearing the masks.

“We just need to remind us that even as the government works out how to review the existing guidelines to take into account the current realities, it is important that we remind us that COVID-19 hasn’t gone, COVID-19 is a problem to our high-risk population – the elderly, those with cold mobility.”

In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor of the Achievers University, Dr Bode Ayorinde, said the public lecture was the school’s way of meeting the town and gown relationship, stressing that the institution had done a lot in the prevention and protection of people, especially the members of the university community from the pandemic.

The Dean of the College of Basic Health Sciences of the school, Prof. Abdul-Wasiu Hassan, in his welcome address said the lecture was about knowing more on the impact of COVID-19.

