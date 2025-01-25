Kogi Distributes N316.5m Bursary To 8,750 Students

The Kogi State Government has commenced the disbursement of bursary scholarship support of over N316m to 8,750 undergraduate students who are indigenes of the state in tertiary institutions across the country.

A breakdown of the figure showed that out of the 8,750 verified students, 8,549 undergraduates would get N30,000 each, while 201 law students would get N300,000 each, being disbursed under the Kogi State Scholarship Board.

Governor Ahmed Ododo, who unveiled the disbursement on Friday at Government House Lokoja, said the significant investment in education was aimed at alleviating financial burdens and empowering students to focus on their academic pursuits.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Joel Salifu, said Kogi now has an Education Law mandating substantial government support for education, saying Education is not just a privilege; it is a right.

He said, “Today, we are disbursing N30,000 to each of the 8,549 undergraduates captured in this year’s bursary scheme, worth N256.47 million.

“Additionally, we are providing N300,000 to each of our 201 students at the Nigerian Law School worth N60.3 million.

“This initiative will cost the state over N316 million, but it is a necessary investment in our future. I assure you that this disbursement will become an annual event under my administration.

“As part of our commitment to promoting excellence, my administration will implement a policy of granting automatic employment to the best-graduating students from all tertiary institutions in the state.

“To my dear students: the future of our state belongs to you, and we cannot plan it without your active involvement. I urge you to join us in conversations and actions that drive Kogi State’s development.

“We are not just working to make Kogi the industrial capital of Nigeria but also the epicentre of excellence in the digital economy. We are doing our part—please do yours.”

The governor warned the students against “unholy behaviours,” emphasising that cultism and other social vices have no place in their tertiary institutions.

He added, “The investments we are making in education are designed to give you the best opportunities to succeed.”

In his remarks, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Mr Wemi Jones, commended the governor for building on the solid foundation laid by his predecessor, Alh. Yahaya Bello, in prioritising education.

Jones stressed that Ododo’s approval of bursaries and scholarships would impact the lives of Kogi students by transforming their educational journey and empowering them for a brighter future.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman, the Kogi State Scholarship Board, Mr Afolabi Joseph-Raji, appreciated the governor for the gesture, saying it would significantly alleviate the financial burden on parents and have a profound impact on the lives of Kogi students.

Joseph-Raji encouraged the students who were not verified due to incomplete applications, to always endeavour to upload their documents and other mandatory requirements, such as BVN and NIN, in the subsequent registration.

“The students have started receiving their allowances as scholarship support, and between now and Monday, all the verified students will have received their allowances,” he said.

He stressed that Ododo has given a significant boost to education in Kogi State by approving 1.5 billion naira for the state’s bursary and scholarship board.

This investment aims to transform the education sector and provide much-needed support to students.

The KSSB chairman also added that the governor has also increased the bursary allowance for undergraduate students from N10,000 to N30,000.

Additionally, Law students from Kogi State will receive a 60 per cent increase in their bursary, bringing it to N300,000.

He further explained that Ododo has approved a significant scholarship fund for students in Kogi State.

Specifically, 14 students from higher institutions across the state will each receive N1.7m, totalling N23.8m.

“This generous investment in education demonstrates the Governor’s commitment to supporting the academic pursuits of Kogi State students,” Joseph-Raji said.

The National President, National Association of Kogi State Students, Jeremiah Elukpo, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the governor for the gesture and for prioritising quality education in the state.

