Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kogi Receives First Allocation as Oil-producing State

Published

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has announced that for the first time in the history of Nigeria, Kogi, a north central state is officially listed and recognised as an oil producing state, Leadership reports.

The governor made the announcement during the state Executive Council Meeting where top officials of the state were present.

His words, “I, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, the executive governor of Kogi State, seize this opportunity to make this wonderful announcement to all of us and to all of us across the world that history is being made today under my leadership. That Kogi State, one of the northern states, is now recognised and confirmed as an oil producing state.”

The governor added that “We have received the first tranche and the first payment of 13% derivation. So officially Kogi State is now an oil producing state”.

He joined the National Economic Council under the leadership of  Vice President Yemi Osinbajo via video conferencing where he broke the news to the vice president and members of the Economic Council.

Bello said, “I want to use this opportunity to thank the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. Your Excellency, I want to officially announce to you and my colleagues and the whole world that Kogi State is now recognised as an oil producing state and we have received the first payment of the 13% derivation from the federation account.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Mr. President and yourself as well as the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission,”

While speaking to reporters at the end of the executive council meeting, Kogi State commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the impact of the 13% derivation will be greatly felt in the state as the government of Kogi state will make judicious use of the allocation.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

FG Orders Immediate Reopening of Dangote Cement Factory in Kogi

The National Security Council (NSC) chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that Dangote Cement factory in Obajana, Kogi State, be reopened immediately, Daily...

7 days ago

News

Provide Proof of Obajana Ownership, Kogi Replies Dangote

The Kogi State Government has warned the Dangote Group against venting its frustration on the state government in the ongoing Obajana Cement ownership tussle....

October 11, 2022

News

Obajana: Kogi Moves to Recover Cement Company From Dangote

The Kogi State government, on Thursday, presented the report of the specialised technical committee on the evaluation of the legality of the alleged acquisition...

October 7, 2022

News

ASUU Strike: Nigerian Elites Are Toying With Our Future, Says Yahaya Bello

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello is of the opinion that the strike involving members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has lingered...

August 19, 2022

Copyright ©