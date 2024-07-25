Kwankwaso Blames Dangote Refinery Saga On Vested Interests

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Wednesday weighed in on the disagreement between the Dangote Refinery management and the Nigerian regulatory authorities.

Nigerian regulatory authorities had accused Dangote Refinery of rolling out sub-standard petroleum products, a claim the company has refuted.

Reacting via his X handle, Kwankwaso blamed what he described as ‘unnecessary fuss’ on vested interests, saying it could damage investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.

“The creation of unnecessary fuss around its integrity by some vested interests is very unfortunate, and it stands to undo all the years of hard work to maintain the fragile investor confidence in our economy,” he said.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections described Dangote’s refinery as a crucial asset for the nation’s energy needs and economic stability.

He also stressed the importance of protecting the asset from any threats that could undermine its operations.

“I was privileged to visit the magnificent Dangote Refinery, and I was marvelled by the sheer commitment that went into the quality of its establishment,

“It’s time for us to rally around this National Asset to ensure that the monumental project does not fail. It cannot fail, and the Nigerian government must understand this by demonstrating fairness and confidence in both domestic and foreign critical investments,” he stated.

Earlier, the presidential candidates in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi expressed worry over the unfolding conflict between Dangote Industries and some government agencies, describing it as deeply troubling.

In separate posts on X, they lamented that the unfolding saga which is vilifying the Dangote refinery will deter vital foreign direct investment and hurt the economy.

They further said government agencies must provide support for the Dangote refinery, adding that the refinery is too vital to fail considering its crucial role in national welfare.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.