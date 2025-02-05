Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kwara People Are Blessed To Have AbdulRazaq As Governor — Tinubu

Published

President Bola Tinubu has showered encomium on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, saying the people of the state are blessed to have him as a leader.

This is as the President has felicitated with the governor who doubles as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, on his 65th birthday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu said he joined the governor’s family, friends, political associates, and well-wishers in celebrating a lifetime of service, dedication to just causes, and visionary leadership.

According to the statement, “The President acknowledges Governor AbdulRazaq’s invaluable contributions, as the Chairman of NGF, to the success of his administration, particularly in mobilising governors to work with the federal government to address national challenges and implement policies that promote good governance and progress for all Nigerians.

“The President believes that the people of Kwara State are blessed to have a leader who is committed to improving the quality of life for citizens through investments in economic and human capital development, prioritising education, healthcare, agriculture, and social welfare initiatives.

“President Tinubu prays that the governor will continue to build on the remarkable achievements that have endeared him to the people and residents of the state.”

He wished Governor AbdulRazaq good health and strength to continue to fulfil his obligations to his people and the nation.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

I Never Said Tinubu, Others Were Corrupt When I Was EFCC Chairman — Ribadu

ABUJA — THE National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has debunked the allegation that in his capacity as the chairman of the Economic...

21 hours ago

Politics

Tinubu Fighting Opposition Not Corruption — Atiku

Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the arrest of Professor Usman Yusuf, a prominent...

5 days ago

News

Ambassadorial Appointments Vital For UN Seats, Akande Tells Tinubu

Former presidential aide Laolu Akande says President Bola Tinubu must appoint ambassadors to strategic countries for Nigeria to stand a chance to clinch a...

September 30, 2024

Politics

LG Polls: Kwara Gov Hails Voters’ Orderliness, Peaceful Atmosphere

The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has urged the people of the state to remain peaceful, expressing satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of voters...

September 21, 2024

Copyright ©