President Bola Tinubu has showered encomium on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, saying the people of the state are blessed to have him as a leader.

This is as the President has felicitated with the governor who doubles as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, on his 65th birthday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu said he joined the governor’s family, friends, political associates, and well-wishers in celebrating a lifetime of service, dedication to just causes, and visionary leadership.

According to the statement, “The President acknowledges Governor AbdulRazaq’s invaluable contributions, as the Chairman of NGF, to the success of his administration, particularly in mobilising governors to work with the federal government to address national challenges and implement policies that promote good governance and progress for all Nigerians.

“The President believes that the people of Kwara State are blessed to have a leader who is committed to improving the quality of life for citizens through investments in economic and human capital development, prioritising education, healthcare, agriculture, and social welfare initiatives.

“President Tinubu prays that the governor will continue to build on the remarkable achievements that have endeared him to the people and residents of the state.”

He wished Governor AbdulRazaq good health and strength to continue to fulfil his obligations to his people and the nation.

