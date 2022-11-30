Labour Party Women Leader Shot Dead In Kaduna

Victoria Chintex, a leader of Labour Party (LP) in Kaura Local Government Aarea of Kaduna State, has been killed, Daily Trust reports.

The Party’s Publicity Secretary in Southern Kaduna Senatorial Zone, Edward Buju, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

Buju said Chintex’s husband sustained injury in the attack and is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The statement read, “The Southern Kaduna (Zone 3) Labour Party commiserates with the party chairman and his excos in Kaura local government area, over the untimely demise of our mother and sister, Mrs Victoria Chintex, woman leader, Kaura local government who was killed yesterday (Monday) by some unknown gunmen in her residence in Kaura.

“More so, as we await the burial plans by the family, the Zone 3 Labour Party will make support to her family.

“On behalf of our presidential candidate, Peter Obi; our gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna state, Jonathan Asake; the party senatorial candidate for Southern Kaduna zone, Mike Auta, we call on the people of Kaura LGA, to be law abiding as vengeance is of the Lord.”

The Kaduna police command spokesperson did not respond when contacted for comments on the development.

