Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Labour Party Women Leader Shot Dead In Kaduna

Published

Victoria Chintex, a leader of  Labour Party (LP) in Kaura Local Government Aarea of Kaduna State,  has been killed, Daily Trust reports.

The Party’s Publicity Secretary in Southern Kaduna Senatorial Zone, Edward Buju, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

Buju said Chintex’s husband sustained injury in the attack and is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The statement read, “The Southern Kaduna (Zone 3) Labour Party commiserates with the party chairman and his excos in Kaura local government area, over the untimely demise of our mother and sister, Mrs Victoria Chintex, woman leader, Kaura local government who was killed yesterday (Monday) by some unknown gunmen in her residence in Kaura.

“More so, as we await the burial plans by the family, the Zone 3 Labour Party will make support to her family.

“On behalf of our presidential candidate, Peter Obi; our gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna state, Jonathan Asake; the party senatorial candidate for Southern Kaduna zone, Mike Auta, we call on the people of Kaura LGA, to be law abiding as vengeance is of the Lord.”

The Kaduna police command spokesperson did not respond when contacted for comments on the development.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Kaduna Vigilantes Suspended After 8 Months of Fighting Bandits

There is growing apprehension among some members of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service few weeks after they returned from eight months of military operation...

November 20, 2022

News

INEC Says There Can’t Be Ballot Stuffing, Snatching in 2023 Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections that there won’t be ballot stuffing and snatching by...

October 14, 2022

News

Ezekwesili Picks Obi Over Atiku, Tinubu

A former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili has rated Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi higher than other leading presidential candidates for the 2023 election....

October 3, 2022

News

Bandits Collect Rice and Beans as Ransom in Kaduna

Bandits in Kaduna now collect ‘mudu’ of grains as ransom for kidnapped victims, Leadership reports. Bandits terrorising the Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna...

September 30, 2022

Copyright ©