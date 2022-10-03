Lagos Billionaire Arrested in NDLEA Mega Tramadol Bust

A billionaire based in Victoria Garden City(VGC) in Lekki, Lagos has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) in a major Tramadol bust, PM News reports.

The billionaire who is yet to be identified by the agency was arrested following another drug bust in the highbrow estate.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi announced the arrest Monday in a short statement on Facebook, with photographs of the mansion that warehoused over 13 million pills of banned Tramadol 225 mg.

Babafemi wrote: “As massive and beautiful this mansion located in highbrow VGC Lekki Lagos, pictured here looks, it’s not occupied by humans but used to warehouse over 13million pills of Tramadol 225mg by another billionaire drug baron now in custody of @ndlea_nigeria.

The NDLEA similarly arrested a Nigerian ex-footballer Okafor Emmanuel Junior at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on his arrival from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

He flew in via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on board an Ethiopian airlines flight with 1.40kg crack cocaine concealed in his bags.

The 33-year-old indigene of Arochukwu Local Government, Abia State was arrested on Monday 26th September 2022 after anti-narcotic officers discovered he concealed the illicit substance in the handles of his bags and padded the top edges of same with the class A drug.

During preliminary interview, Okafor disclosed that he was an ex-footballer with the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH Enugu FC, where he played for four seasons before leaving for Sri Lanka in 2014.

He further stated that he moved to Brazil from Sri Lanka after playing for two seasons but could not advance his football career in Brazil due lack of official documents.

