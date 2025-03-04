LASU Calls For Justice Over Allege Killing Of Student By Prophet

The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has called for immediate justice in the alleged killing of Adedamola Ogunbode, popularly known as Horlar, by a prophet.

Ogunbode, a 2024 graduate of the institution, was supposed to be part of the 28th Convocation Ceremony of the institution set for April 3–10, 2025, was declared missing on January 16, 2025. He is alleged to have been killed by a pastor in the Ojo area of Lagos State.

Earlier reports revealed that the suspected prophet has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police.

Reacting to the tragic incident, the management of the institution, late on Tuesday, called for timely justice while commiserating with the family of Adedamola.

The statement, signed by the Deputy Registrar/Coordinator, Thomas-Onashile Oluwayemisi, read: “The University Management is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Adedamola Quadri Ogunbode, a recent graduate of Lagos State University. Adedamola, fondly known as Horlar, was allegedly killed by a pastor in the Ojo area of Lagos State, reportedly for ritual purposes.

“According to the report received by the management, Adedamola, a 28-year-old graduate of Political Science Education, had been missing since January 16, 2025. Following investigations by security agencies, his mutilated body was purportedly found buried in the compound of a popular church in the area. The pastor of the church has been arrested and is currently assisting the police with their investigation.

“The University Management extends its heartfelt condolences to Adedamola’s family, friends, colleagues, and all who knew him. His untimely death is a terrible loss to the entire university community, and we share in the grief of all who are mourning his passing.

“We strongly condemn this senseless act of violence. The brutality and criminality behind Adedamola’s death are unacceptable in any society. We call for swift and thorough action by the relevant security agencies to ensure that those responsible face justice and that the perpetrators of this horrific crime do not go unpunished.

“In the meantime, we urge our university community, especially our world-class students, to remain calm while the authorities carry out their investigations. We also encourage everyone to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

“The safety and security of our students remain our top priority, and we are committed to collaborating closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that our university remains a safe environment for all.

“Once again, we offer our deepest sympathies to Adedamola’s family and loved ones, and we pray that they find strength and comfort during this incredibly difficult time.”

