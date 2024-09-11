Maiduguri Flood: FG Begins Evacuation, Opens IDP Camps For Residents In Affected Communities

A statement by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday, said it is also working on the provision of food, shelter and medical assistance for the victims.

The unfortunate flooding situation in the Maiduguri metropolis of Borno State, which started last weekend and increased in the early hours of Monday, 9th September 2024, resulted from excess water from the Alau Dam.

One of the spillways of Alau Dam collapsed, leading to a significant increase in water flow downstream and exacerbating the flooding in surrounding areas.

The areas impacted by the incident include Shehuri, parts of the Government Residential Area (G.R.A.), Gambomi, Budum, Bulabulin, Adamkolo, Millionaires Quarters, Monday Market and Gwange.

As a result, NEMA said the Borno State Government has opened up Bakassi Camp to accommodate those displaced by the flood.

“We are working, alongside the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, in providing humanitarian assistance to the distressed in the camp,” the statement read partly.

NEMA’s response came after President Tinubu ordered the Agency to immediately swing into action, and assist the flood victims.

Tinubu in a statement by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga on Tuesday expressed deep concern about the flooding.

Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the state, especially to the families that lost their loved ones and means of livelihood due to the disaster triggered by the overflow of the Alo Dam.

It was reported how the floods displaced many in the state, and millions of naira were lost to shut down of business activities, including schools.

Major roads, houses, and shops in Maiduguri metropolis and parts of the Jere Local Government Area have been submerged by floodwaters.

The Shehu’s Palace, the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, and Sanda Kyarimi Park Zoo were also some of the public infrastructure submerged by flood.

A prison wall located along the Custom area was broken by flood as some inmates allegedly drowned, while several others escaped for their lives.

Major roads within the state capital including the Post-Office Roundabout which links major locations in the capital are flooded, cutting off vehicular movement within the metropolis.

The Abbaganaram, Custom Road along which the flooded prison is located, Tashan Bama, Custom Road, Monday Market, Gamboru Market Custom Area, Cattle Market in old Maiduguri, Gwange area, Lagos Street are all communities affected by the flood.

The Maiduguri Zoo’s popularity known as Sanda Kyarimi Zoo Park was also flooded.

According to the General Manager of the zoo, Ali Abatcha, 80% of the animals in the zoo have been killed by the flood while the others have escaped into the city capital.

Thousands of residents living along waterways and flood-prone areas have been displaced, with the majority of them being women and children.

While thousands of displaced persons have begun relocating to safer places within the metropolis and outside the state, many were as of Tuesday, seen taking refuge under trees on the major roads.

