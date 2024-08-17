Matawalle: The Poster Boy of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda – By Gabriel Okino

A lot has been said about the former governor of Zamfara state and Minister for State for Defence, Hon Bello Matawalle. Interestingly, they dwelled in the realm of speculation and not reality. There is a fact that can’t be washed away about Hon Bello Matawalle: he is a bold and courageous individual who does not suffer fools gladly. He might not be the darling of newspapers, but a close encounter with him would reveal the depth and quality of his thoughts and how pragmatic he can be in his methodologies.

I had an encounter with him, and I was left speechless with the revelations that followed. I was confronted with someone who exuded brilliance and a grasp of governance issues. Although he presents a shy mien, he is not a shy individual. Rather, he is fierce in thoughts and actions. This much he has brought to bear as the minister of state for Defence. Indeed, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu saw and recognized these attributes in him, hence the appointment. I dare say the president knew what he wanted in a defence minister and why he went for Matawalle.

Has Hon Bello Matawalle lived up to the occasion in the critical defence ministry? The answer is yes. His scorecard in the past year is littered with a combination of insights and tangibles that are primed to re-position the defence sector in the country. It must be stated that he has introduced a new strategic focus in the policy direction and implementation for the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

For example, the minister recently signed an MOU and joint venture agreement between the ministry, the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure on the establishment of an ammunition production factory in Nigeria. This is on the heels of the recent revelation that the Armed Forces of Nigeria requires 200 million rounds of ammunition annually for its operations, costing the government at least two dollars per ammunition. The implication of this is that it would cost the country $400 million annually for ammunition for the military alone, aside from the police and other para-military organizations in the country. Spending such an amount of money when we can produce locally is a no-brainer. We should admit that producing ammunition locally with the recent MOU signed is a brilliant one from the Minister of State for Defence.

This example indeed gives us a peep into his mind and how he hit the ground running with policies that would translate to tangibles in addressing some of the challenges hindering the operational effectiveness of our Armed Forces. In his words, “We have been travelling around the world, and we see how local manufacturers are developing their countries. Therefore, I promise Mr President that before the expiration of his four years, DICON will be exporting its military capabilities.” This is an audacious statement. The implication is that not only will the country meet its local demands, but it will also enter the business of exporting military capabilities.

In case we do not know, the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) was established “to operate the ordnance factories for the manufacture and supply of arms and ammunition as well as inspecting, testing and recommending ordinance material intended for use by the Armed Forces and other security organizations. The organization can produce Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, designed specifically to withstand improvised explosive device (IED) attacks and ambushes. It also can produce mine clearance systems, assault rifles, pistols, ammunition and other military hardware. That the minister of state for defence has decided to ramp up the operational effectiveness of such critical national assets indeed speaks volumes of a man on a mission.

The above is just one example out of the numerous engagements that have been undertaken since he assumed office as the minister of state for defence. There is no doubt that there have been distractions for the honourable minister, especially from his home state, he had continued to focus on the task at hand. This is also another attribute that came to the fore during the chance encounter. Hon Bello Matawalle is such a focused individual who doesn’t allow room for distractions. He indeed mentioned that there have been calculated attempts to smear his reputation by some vested interest, especially from his home state. He mentioned that he rarely gets distracted by side talks. How he does it remains in puzzle given the avalanche of attacks on his personality.

Those around him confessed that he has an uncanny ability to ignore certain things he perceives as unimportant. I agree with this position because the manner he waved off some questions during the chance encounter was indicative. I dare say he is the unnoticed poster boy of this administration. One could feel his passion and commitment to the job. He tells any who cares to listen that he owes the president a great deal of appreciation for appointing him as the minister of state for defence. A gesture he does not take for granted hence his relentless pursuit to help the president achieve the renewed hope agenda that emphasizes shared prosperity among Nigerians.

This he has strived to achieve through the conception and implementation of policies to revamp the defence sector in the country. There may be questions about his position on the happenings in his home state. These questions with the benefit of hindsight are geared towards political persecution. They do not in any way reflect the reality on the ground. Some of them do not add up logically. And they remain a figment of the imagination of the perpetrators. It is called the danger of the single narrative and why Nigerians should be circumspect by not taking things for reality from a single narrative.

I believe that in the fullness of time, Nigerians will come to know and understand the personality of Hon Bello Matawalle and his strength of character and undiluted passion for the entrenchment of sustainable growth and development of the country. His stewardship at the ministry of defence is notable and why those who have elected to smear his reputation should have a rethink. He is on a mission to deliver on the renewed hope agenda of the president. There is no doubt that he is the poster boy of this administration. Those who have elected to constitute themselves into distractions are only engaged in a wild goose chase. This man is focused and unperturbed. The earlier they realized this the better for their sanity.

Okino PhD is a public affairs analyst based in Ibadan.