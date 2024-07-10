Meet the brilliant brain behind Taraba’s pensions and gratuities

Soft spoken and self effacing, the Taraba State commissioner of finance, Dr Sarah Enoch Adi, is not your everyday financial egg head. She adds charisma and a presence to her efficiency. She is also a bundle of fun and an institution in her own right. She once told this writer that she is an aggressive believer in girl child education as educating a woman translates into a community’s emancipation.

Sarah, as her fans fondly called her, said she is a great example of that emancipating power of education. Today, sound education has propelled Sarah to the exotic position of the all-powerful commissioner of finance for Taraba state. It is a duty she said she honored with all sense of responsibility. Prudence apart, Sarah said empathy and fellow feelings are a major component of her daily engagement.

In her words: “service must also have a human face, which is why my boss and I prioritize the welfare of workers. Prompt payment of salaries matter. Workers are very much encouraged by that. Same with their other entitlements. We work hard to ensure all these are paid.”

Consequently, she revealed that Governor Agbu Kefas is committed to the overall payment of pensions and gratuities. It is an area that is greatly exerting herself and carefully following it. She is committed to the transparency in settling the areas. Sarah devotes a huge amount of her time, among other things, to this sector, ensuring that no one is left out.

Her motivation, she said, is the big smile she sees in the faces of the aged who have waited so long for these payments. It is the biggest legacy she wishes to be remembered for in her work at the ministry.

Born and raised in Wukari, Sarah started her education from the historic Ebenezer Primary School, Wukari. Same school, her boss, the star boy governor, attended. It is here, both souls found their commitment to alleviating human sufferings. Sarah’s thirst for knowledge eventually earned her a PHD at the prestigious Nasarawa state University.