Mercy Chinwo Accuses Ex-Manager Of Sponsoring False News

Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has accused her former manager Ezekiel ThankGod aka Eezeetee of sponsoring false news about her son.

Mercy and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on October 28, 2023. Soon, it was rumoured that the baby was fathered by another gospel musician Nathaniel Bassey.

Addressing the rumour, Mercy alleged in a video posted on social media on Tuesday that Mr Ezekiel was behind it.

“One of my major crimes was when I did a song with Pastor Nathaniel Bassey. Because this man hates Pastor Nathaniel Bassey you went as far as sponsoring fake news about an innocent child, my son; and you said my son was not my son and you paid bloggers,” she said, with tears in her eyes.

“Because you hate Pastor Jerry Eze you won’t want me to go for his event. The people you fight I must fight them with you and when I ask you questions ‘Why don’t you like them?’ You will start harassing me.”

She reiterated some of the issues her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, raised in a statement she published on social media on January 25.

Mercy noted that she did not initiate any court action against Ezekiel regarding her music catalogue, adding that he was playing the “victim” despite being a “bully”.

According to the ‘Excess Love’ singer, the toxicity of her relationship with Ezekiel forced her to relocate from Port Harcourt to Lagos.

“You have bloggers, I have God,” Mercy said, assuring that all would be well with her despite the attacks.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.