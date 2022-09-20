My Encounter With Late Queen Elizabeth II – Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has narrated his encounter with Queen Elizabeth II when he was president.

Obasanjo, who spoke in an interview with News Central TV at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The former president who spoke on the day the Queen was buried, said he had tremendous respect for the dead Head of Commonwealth of Nations.

He described her as a personality with great human relations, whom he equally had perfect relationship with.

In a release by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo further eulogized the late Head of Commonwealth of Nations, hinting that he was about leaving the Secondary school, when the late Queen first visited the country in 1956.

The former President said he was fortunate to have hosted the Queen as Nigerian President during Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), in Abuja in 2003, “and I can say that she was wonderful.

“My relationship with the Queen was perfect, she was a great, great woman, who had shown great example in human relationship. She carried herself so graciously, so dignified. She was somebody I have tremendous respect for.

“I join the rest of the world to mourn with her family, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth (because she was the Head of Commonwealth), and the rest of the world. I also mourn with Prince Charles, who promised to continue from where she had stopped. My her soul rest in peace,” Obasanjo was quoted as having said.

The interview, which dwelt on African development and leadership in Africa among other sundry issues is expected to be aired on Dstv 422 and Startimes 274 on Friday at 19.00hrs.

The team was led by the Chief Executive officer, Tonye Adonye-Halliday, Senior News Editor Jubril Folami and other crew members.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.