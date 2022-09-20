Connect with us

My Encounter With Late Queen Elizabeth II – Obasanjo

Published

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 6, 2003 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is escorted by Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, as she prepares to leave Abuja airport in Nigeria, at the end of her visit to the West-African nation. - The queen travelled to more than 100 countries since 1952 -- another record for a British monarch -- and made more than 150 visits to Commonwealth nations. She went to Canada 22 times -- more than any other country. The queen became head of the Commonwealth of Nations, a group largely made up of former British Empire territories that spans six continents, after her accession to the throne in 1952. Many of the bloc's 56 member countries won their independence during her reign as decolonisation movements gained ground throughout Africa and Asia, including some nations with raw memories of colonial rule. But Elizabeth II's death on September 8, 2022 inevitably raised questions about whether bonds forcibly formed by colonisation and sustained by the diminutive monarch's charisma can endure. (Photo by BEN CURTIS / POOL / AFP)

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has narrated his encounter with Queen Elizabeth II when he was president.

Obasanjo, who spoke in an interview with News Central TV at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The former president who spoke on the day the Queen was buried, said he had tremendous respect for the dead Head of Commonwealth of Nations.

He described her as a personality with great human relations, whom he equally had perfect relationship with.

In a release by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo further eulogized the late Head of Commonwealth of Nations, hinting that he was about leaving the Secondary school, when the late Queen first visited the country in 1956.

The former President said he was fortunate to have hosted the Queen as Nigerian President during Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), in Abuja in 2003, “and I can say that she was wonderful.

“My relationship with the Queen was perfect, she was a great, great woman, who had shown great example in human relationship. She carried herself so graciously, so dignified. She was somebody I have tremendous respect for.

“I join the rest of the world to mourn with her family, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth (because she was the Head of Commonwealth), and the rest of the world. I also mourn with Prince Charles, who promised to continue from where she had stopped. My her soul rest in peace,” Obasanjo was quoted as having said.

The interview, which dwelt on African development and leadership in Africa among other sundry issues is expected to be aired on Dstv 422 and Startimes 274 on Friday at 19.00hrs.

The team was led by the Chief Executive officer, Tonye Adonye-Halliday, Senior News Editor Jubril Folami and other crew members.

