‘My Tummy No Longer Perfect’, Actress Omotola Jalade Reveals

Popular Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has reflected on her journey after undergoing a gallbladder removal surgery, which left her with scars.

In a post on her Instagram page on Saturday, the screen diva admitted that despite the scars attempt to affect her confidence, it remains unshaken.

Recall that in November 2024, the actress revealed her battle with a life-threatening illness.

While sharing a video, Omotola spoke about her self-consciousness, admitting, “My tummy is no longer perfect.”

She further revealed, “Late last 2024, I had emergency surgery. My tummy is one of the best parts of my body but it is not so perfect now.”

Recounting a moment during a recent photoshoot, she added, “During this shoot, I forgot and grabbed my top during the pose and I heard a little voice saying there is nothing to show anymore. Not me! What will shake my confidence has not been created. I smiled and danced. I’m alive, it’s just scars. Some people’s scars are physical while some are emotional.”

