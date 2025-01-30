Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business News

Naira Appreciates To N1,630/$ In Parallel Market

Published

The Naira yesterday appreciated to N1,630 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,640 per dollar on Tuesday. Similarly, the Naira appreciated to N1,507 per dollar in the official foreign exchange market.

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the exchange rate for Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) fell to N1,507.3 per dollar from N1,520 per dollar on Tuesday , indicating N12.7 appreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate widened to N122.7 per dollar from N120 per dollar on Tuesday.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Naira Crisis: Reps May Hold Emergency Session – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the Green Chamber would have no option but to reconvene before the presidential...

February 5, 2023

Copyright ©