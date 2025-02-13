Naira Depreciate To N1,570/$ In Parallel Market

The Naira yesterday depreciated to N1,570 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,560 per dollar on Tuesday.

But the Naira appreciated to N1,513 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the indicative exchange rate for the naira fell to N1,513 per dollar from N1,513.1 per dollar on Tuesday, showing a 10 kobo appreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate widened to N57 per dollar from N46.9 per dollar on Tuesday.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.