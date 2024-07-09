National Assembly To Transmit North-West Dev’t Commission Bill To Tinubu For Assent

The National Assembly is set to transmit the recently passed North-West Development Commission (NWDC) Bill to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

This was disclosed by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, who expressed optimism that President Tinubu will assent to the NWDC Bill, to address the challenges faced by the North-West geopolitical zone of the country.

Senator Barau said the Bill, which he sponsored, was set for transmission to the presidency for presidential assent, as both chambers of the National Assembly have passed the Bill accordingly.

In a statement by Barau’s media aide, Ismail Mudashir, he said that the passage of the Bill by the parliament aligns with the commitment of President Tinubu to transform the country and return it to the path of progress and prosperity.

The anticipated establishment of the North-West Development Commission was aimed at addressing the challenges facing the seven states in the North-West geopolitical zone, namely Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, and Zamfara, and the country as a whole.

Describing the North-West as the country’s food basket, Senator Barau highlighted that the interventionist commission, if established, will work towards the restoration of infrastructure destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents and bandits in the region.

Senator Barau expressed his appreciation to the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and his esteemed colleagues at both chambers of the National Assembly for supporting the passage of the Bill into law.

He emphasised the importance of the commission in addressing challenges in the region and the entire country.

He expressed his optimism that the Bill will be transmitted to President Tinubu soon for assent, expressing confidence in the President’s commitment to the country’s transformation as outlined in the Renewed Hope Agenda.