Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

National Assembly To Transmit North-West Dev’t Commission Bill To Tinubu For Assent

Published

The National Assembly is set to transmit the recently passed North-West Development Commission (NWDC) Bill to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

This was disclosed by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, who expressed optimism that President Tinubu will assent to the NWDC Bill, to address the challenges faced by the North-West geopolitical zone of the country.

Senator Barau said the Bill, which he sponsored, was set for transmission to the presidency for presidential assent, as both chambers of the National Assembly have passed the Bill accordingly.

In a statement by Barau’s media aide, Ismail Mudashir, he said that the passage of the Bill by the parliament aligns with the commitment of President Tinubu to transform the country and return it to the path of progress and prosperity.

The anticipated establishment of the North-West Development Commission was aimed at addressing the challenges facing the seven states in the North-West geopolitical zone, namely Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, and Zamfara, and the country as a whole.

Describing the North-West as the country’s food basket, Senator Barau highlighted that the interventionist commission, if established, will work towards the restoration of infrastructure destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents and bandits in the region.

Senator Barau expressed his appreciation to the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and his esteemed colleagues at both chambers of the National Assembly for supporting the passage of the Bill into law.

He emphasised the importance of the commission in addressing challenges in the region and the entire country.

He expressed his optimism that the Bill will be transmitted to President Tinubu soon for assent, expressing confidence in the President’s commitment to the country’s transformation as outlined in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

I'm Aware of Your Struggle, But I Wish There Were Other Options - Tinubu I'm Aware of Your Struggle, But I Wish There Were Other Options - Tinubu

News

Tinubu’s Strategy on Food Security, Water Resources Development Commendable – Afenifere Group

The Reformed Afenifere Youth Group (RAYG) has commended President Bola Tinubu for his exemplary leadership in addressing food security and water resources in the...

July 2, 2024

News

Tinubu’s Trip To France Is For Medical Leave – Presidency Sources

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu on Wednesday departed Abuja for France, a trip the State House described as a “private visit”, SaharaReporters reports. However, sources ...

January 24, 2024

Big Story

Supreme Court Affirms Tinubu’s Victory

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election. The apex court in its ruling...

October 26, 2023

News

Chicago Academic Record Will Be Of No Use In Atiku’s Supreme Court Appeal – Tinubu’s Attorney

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential flag bearer in the just 2023 presidential election, has won the support of the Northern District of...

October 2, 2023

Copyright ©