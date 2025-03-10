NDDC: Leading President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope With Aplomb

By Okanga Agila

In the act of nation-building, there are very few, who have been endowed by providence to be at the steering wheel of institutional reformation and meaningful social change. This are men who have deliberately distinguished their selves and are unfazed, unmoved and dogged, self-confident, and resilient in the most demeaning of situations.

Nigerians are honoured to have such a person as the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The NDDC was established in 2001 with the strategic responsibility of improving the environment, providing infrastructure, enhancing the well-being and eliminating the socio-economic difficulties of the Niger Delta region.

Chief Chiedu Ebie has remained resilient despite various challenges since assuming office in 2023. His commitment and patriotism have led to several transformational initiatives. He has been able to turn around a purely interventionist agency, through his devotion and character and steered the ship of development within all the oil-producing States, uplifting the Niger Delta areas and mirroring the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

His has remained an eloquent testimony of focused leadership, cutting across the construction of roads and bridges, desilting, youth empowerment and employment, women empowerment, water supply and various building constructions within the Niger Delta region.

In a demonstration of his avowed commitment towards enhancing the security of the region and curbing restiveness, as well as ensuring youth employment and empowerment, the Commission, under his leadership, carried out the selection of 10,000 youths in its Youth Internship Scheme, christened, ‘Project Hope’. This signature initiative which runs in three phases, is aimed at developing practical skills and equipping youths in different skills and vocations for a one-year practical skills training in various organizations with a monthly payment of allowances to ease transportation to training venue and other logistical needs. The process was conducted with the utmost transparency, diligence, and fairness in line with President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In addition to this life-changing initiative, which has a lasting impact on the youths while creating a brighter future, the Commission has also established a comprehensive digital repository of vital information, including the qualifications, skills, interests, needs, and employment status of youths in the region, which will be a platform for designing targeted programmes which will address the unique needs of the vibrant and resourceful youth population. To sustain this developmental drive, the Commission also embarked on a Public, Private Partnership, (PPP) to raise funds for development projects.

A team player, the Commission Chairman developed a robust system of partnership through a stakeholders’ engagement strategy, which involves strategic engagement with the critical stakeholders, youths, community leaders, leaders of thoughts and various groups, creating a harmonious confidence-building relationship where there is feedback interaction, dialogue and discussions on key issues and evolving issues affecting the region. This has led to the integration of ideas, thereby deepening the scope of decision-making and creating more acceptable options and choices in problem-solving.

As an agency saddled with the responsibility of getting a grip on the challenges of the developmental gaps in the Niger Delta, the NDDC as a frontline agency, remains a treasure to all states along the shoreline, driving progress and development in the region. Certainly, the Chairman’s innovative reforms are geared towards ensuring that the Renewed Hope Agenda gains momentum across the Niger Delta states, reinforcing a shared vision for growth and prosperity and enhancing developmental efforts.

The Commission also constructed the 25.7 km Ogbia-Emakalakala-Akipelai-Etiama-Nembe Road with seven bridges and the 132KV Transmission Line and I32KV/33KV electricity substation at Ode-Erinje in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, and the construction of the Iko-Atabrikang-Akata-Opulom-Ikot Inwang-Okoroutip-Iwochang Road with a 800-metre Ibeno Bridge, and the 6km Iko-Atabrikang-Akata-Opulom-Ikot Inwang-Okoroutip-Iwochang Road and 800m Ibeno Bridge in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, with the provision of 45-km double-circuit 33KV feeder line from Omotosho Power Station to Okitipupa in Ondo State, supplying electricity to the 25 local governments that was in darkness for 15 years, and making available legacy projects including physical infrastructure, environmental sustainability, roads and bridges, education, economic empowerment, youth development, social services and healthcare.

A transformational and accountable leader, the NDDC Chairman is focused on the future of the Niger Delta and the sustainability of the projects carried out. To foster regional integration and develop budding sporting talents, the Commission initiated the Niger Delta Sports Festival. To address coastal erosion and flooding within the region, and also undertake pragmatic reforms in environmental, economic, and social benefits for the Niger Deltans, the Commission undertook Shore Protection Project in Soku in Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Rivers State and the Commissioning of Emergency Rehabilitation of Eziama-Abba-Owerre road.

With infrastructural development and capacity building in various areas, the Commission provided solar streetlights in Omuagwor Omerelu, Ikwerre LGC, Rivers State, Obegbu Town Road and its environs, Ogwunagbo LGC, Abia State and in Umuofeke town, Orlu LGC, Imo State. Also, the Commission provided Orlu electricity at Oga Soja Street and environs, Korowa Community, Oke Ika, Akoko South West LGC and in Ondo State, Akoko North East, at Greater Height Street Big Bross Area and environs, Ore, Odigbo LGC, Ondo State. In Ese-Odo, the Commission carried out the re-instruction of emergency clearing and desilting of Tariama Creek in Asari-Toru LGC, Rivers State. This enviable record of superlative achievements is also in the areas of agriculture, as the Commission partners with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) on a $60 million (about N21billion) job creation programme which was designed to help reduce youth unemployment in the Niger Delta.

Another significant initiative that has had a direct impact on the people is the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises Niger Delta (Life-ND) project, a synergy between the federal government, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and IFAD, which has over $20 million investment into the rural economy of Nigeria, impacting not just on the Niger Delta Region but also the country’s agricultural sector.

To give the Commission its pride of place and enhance a friendly work environment, the Commission also completed the 13-storey headquarters building of the NDDC in Port Harcourt, which was abandoned 21 years ago. Other signature projects include the completion of the abandoned 1050-bed hostel project at the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) and the reconstruction of the 64 flats accommodation for the Special Protection Unit of the Nigeria Police Force in Rivers State, with the two by 150MVA, 330/132KV, 2 X 60MVA, 132/33KV substations and associated lines in Ikot Ekpene, alongside the 2x 30MVA, 132/33KV substation in Ekparakwa and 132KV, DC line from Ikot Abasi to Ekparakwa.

A visionary, courageous, hardworking and responsive leader, the Chairman has proactively ensured that every contractor presents a valid insurance policy before being awarded certain projects as proof of financial capacity. This measure has so far eliminated the abandonment of projects. He has also prioritized the selection of contractors and consultants based on competence, capacity, empathy, confidence, integrity, courage, optimism, accountability and loyalty, instead of sentiments and pecuniary influences.

A purposeful and objective leader, he has not just made a difference but has demonstrated strong capacity, making the NDDC lead President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope with aplomb.

Okanga wrote this piece from Agila, Benue State.

