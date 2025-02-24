NDLEA Nab Thai Lady With Boxes Of Illicit Drugs At Lagos Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has detained a 24-year-old Thai woman for prosecution after she was caught with prohibited substances at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos.

NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said that the woman was allegedly found in possession of 43 parcels of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, weighing 46.60 kilograms.

He said that the NDLEA operatives had discovered the illicit consignments in her boxes while attempting to smuggle them into Nigeria through the Lagos Airport

He said that the suspect, who allegedly confessed to being a hired drug trafficker was arrested on Thursday.

Babafemi stated that she was intercepted during the inward clearance of passengers on a Qatar Airways flight from Thailand via Doha, Qatar, at the arrival hall of Terminal 2 at Lagos airport.

“She said the drug cartel, which recruited her promised to pay her $3,000 (about N4.5 million) upon successful delivery of the illicit drug consignment in Nigeria,”he said.

Meanwhile, Babafemi reported that NDLEA operatives foiled another attempt by a drug trafficking syndicate to smuggle 68 parcels of Ghanaian Loud, weighing 42.2kg.

According to the NDLEA spokesman, the drugs were hidden within the walls of crated cartons and were destined for London, UK, via the export shed at Lagos airport.

“Three suspects: a freight agent and two dispatch riders were initially arrested in connection with the seizure.

“This was before the mastermind of the shipment, was swiftly traced to his Exodus Estate, Ajah, Lagos home where he was arrested,”he said.

Babafemi also said that the operatives also intercepted 49 cartons containing 49,000 pills of Tamol at the Port Harcourt Port Complex, Onne, Rivers, by NDLEA officers on Thursday.

He disclosed that the drug which was a brand of Tramadol 225mg was discovered in a 40ft container during a joint examination of the shipment with men of Nigeria Customs Service,(NCS) and other security agencies.

