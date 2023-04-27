Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NEC Suspends Subsidy Removal

Published

PIC.4. FUEL HAWKER POPULARLY KNOWN AS BLACK MARKETERS HAVING A FIELD DAY AT FADEYI AREA OF LAGOS ON THURSDAY (21/5/15) . 2673/21/5/2015/JAU/NAN

The National Economic Council, NEC, has suspended the planned removal of subsidy on petroleum products by the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She explained that the removal of the subsidy will likely take effect in June because the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA and the 2023 budget provided subsidy till June, hence any delay may require the amendment of the PIA and the budget provision.

She, however, said that there was no deadline given for the subsidy removal and that the incoming administration will take decision on when possible to do that.

Details latter…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Insecurity Would Have Worsened In Nigeria Without Buhari – Femi Adesina

The Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari said insecurity would have worsened in Nigeria without the President’s input. Adesina made...

2 hours ago

News

Buhari Arrives Army Trooping Ceremony In Field Marshal Rank

President Muhammadu Buhari has participated in the Nigerian Army trooping and presentation of colours parade at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Thursday. Buhari...

3 hours ago

News

Civil Servants Commend Buhari Over Payment Of Perculiar Allowance

Some civil servants in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have commended the Federal Government over the payment of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance...

4 days ago

News

SERAP To Buhari: Probe Missing 149 million Barrels Of Crude Oil in 2019 Or Face Legal Action

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “set up a presidential panel of enquiry to promptly probe the grim...

4 days ago

Copyright ©