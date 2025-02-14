NECO Blacklists 14 Centres In Ogun, Oyo For Exam Malpractice

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has blacklisted 14 examination centres in Ogun and Oyo states for their involvement in malpractice across nine subjects.

NECO Registrar, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, announced this on Friday at the council’s headquarters in Minna, Niger State, while releasing the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (External) results.

He stated that 10 centres in Ogun and four in Oyo were sanctioned for whole-centre malpractice.

Wushishi further disclosed that the names of the blacklisted centres and supervisors would be forwarded to other examination bodies for additional penalties.

“The number of candidates booked for various forms of malpractice is 6,169, compared to 8,518 in 2023, representing a 27.7 per cent decrease,” he stated.

Additionally, seven supervisors—two from Oyo, two from Ogun, and one each from Lagos, Cross River, and Ebonyi—were recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision, lateness, and aiding malpractice.

“The Federal Ministry of Education has mandated that the names of these centres and supervisors involved in malpractice be sent to sister examination bodies, including JAMB and WAEC,” Wushishi added.

Regarding the 2024 examination statistics, Wushishi revealed that 86,067 candidates, comprising 44,988 males and 41,079 females, registered for the examination while 84,799, including 44,277 males and 40,522 females, sat for the exams.

“62,929 candidates, representing 75.62 per cent, sat for English Language and scored credit and above, while 77,988 candidates, representing 93.94 per cent, obtained five credits and above in Mathematics.

“The number of candidates who secured five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics, is 57,114, representing 63.35 per cent.

“Meanwhile, 70,711 candidates, representing 83.39 per cent, obtained five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics,” Wushishi added.

