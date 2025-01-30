Nigeria’s Flag Designer, Taiwo Akinkunmi’s Family Get FG N30m Donation

The Federal Government has donated N30 million to the family of the late Taiwo Akinkunmi, the designer of Nigeria’s national flag.

The donation was presented on Thursday at his residence in Elebu, Ibadan, by the Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, along with the Oyo State Director of the agency, Olukemi Afolayan.

Issa-Onilu clarified that the N30 million donation was not intended to compensate for the late Akinkunmi’s services but to support his family in recognition of his monumental contributions to Nigeria. Akinwunmi Akinkunmi, one of the late flag designer’s sons, expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the gesture.

Akinkunmi died on August 29, 2023, at the age of 87.

Following his death, President Tinubu sent a government delegation, led by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Malagi, to offer condolences.

Akinkunmi was buried in Ibadan, Oyo State capital in September 2024 after one year of waiting for the government to organise a befitting burial.

The funeral service was held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Liberty Road, Ibadan.

Akinwunmi, while speaking at the service, said the family was open to any manner the Federal Government deemed fit to immortalise the flag designer.

