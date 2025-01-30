Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NLC Threatens Action Against N70,000 Minimum Wage Defaulters

Published

President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim

The Nigeria Labour Congress has issued a stern warning to state governments and other employers of labour, threatening decisive action against those who fail to implement the N70,000 national minimum wage and the corresponding salary adjustments by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

The warning was made by the President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Mohammed Ibrahim, during the association’s National Leadership Retreat in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ibrahim, who also serves as the National Internal Auditor of the NLC, emphasised that state governments and institutions delaying or manipulating wage payments would face serious consequences.

Addressing journalists, Ibrahim criticised the insincerity of some state governments and employers, accusing them of merely treating the wage increase as an “award” without proper implementation.

“The national minimum wage has been signed into law, and payments should have commenced nationwide. However, in most institutions and states, what they did was just to announce a figure without truly implementing it,” he said.

He noted that the intervention of the NLC had already forced some state governments to rush into agreements, many of which, he described, as “kangaroo agreements that have not seen the light of day.”

He said, “But I am happy that the NLC is not sleeping on this matter and that we have been engaging. And you can see that it was only when the NLC gave the directive that any state government that refused to implement the national minimum wage should face a strike, that you started seeing different state governors rushing to sign. Most of them are even kangaroo agreements that have not seen the light of day.”

Ibrahim assured Nigerian workers that the NLC would not relent in its fight for full compliance.

“But going forward, I can assure you, because I am the National Internal Auditor of the NLC and at the level of leadership, we are taking very stringent measures to ensure that between now and the end of this first quarter, any state or employer of labour that refuses to implement the national minimum wage and refuses to adjust workers’ salaries accordingly will face the consequences. The labour laws are there, and we have all that it takes to enforce our rights against those employers,” he said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Buhari ‘Won’t Succumb to Threats on Restructuring’

The Presidency on Sunday night warned that President Muhammadu Buhari will not “succumb to threats and undue pressure” being mounted by advocates of restructuring...

October 5, 2020

News

Judicial Workers to Begin Strike Monday

Staff of the Federal High Court across the country have indicated their intention to commence a two-week strike on September 28, 2020. In a...

September 26, 2020

News

I’m Committed to Giving Nigeria New Minimum Wage Soon – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said he was committed to ensuring that the nation’s workers get a new minimum wage as soon as possible....

November 7, 2018

News

Labour Leaders Shun Meeting With FG Over Minimum Wage

Leaders of the organised labour have failed to attend the meeting convened by the Federal Government to continue negotiations on the national minimum wage...

November 5, 2018

Copyright ©