Nnamdi Kanu Approaches Supreme Court, Appeals Judgement

The Indigenous People of Biafra on Thursday confirmed that its leader Nnamdi Kanu had approached the Supreme Court to set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal staying the execution of the court’s judgment discharging him.

The lead lawyer to IPOB and human rights activist, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said these in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

He said, “We have appealed to the Supreme Court to set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal staying the execution of the court’s judgment discharging and placing further bar to any further detention and prosecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on any charge/indictment before any court in Nigeria.

“Recall that on October 28, 2022, a three-man panel of Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal (Abuja Judicial Division) granted an application for the stay of execution of the judgment of the Court of Appeal, pending the determination of the Appeal filed before the Supreme Court by the Federal Government.

“After a thorough review of the said ruling by our defence team eminently led by foremost leading Senior Advocate of Nigeria – Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), an informed decision was taken by the erudite Senior Advocate and the entire team that the said ruling, which has no foundation in law or facts, placed before the court, should be immediately appealed against, for it to be set aside by the Apex Court.

“Our well-informed position was given a final nod by our indefatigable client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, during my last visit to him.

“We are, therefore, by this medium, informing the general public, and Umuchineke in particular, that we have filed an appeal against the said Ruling of the Court of Appeal delivered October 28, 2022, and will proactively follow up on the administrative process to ensure that both appeals are given [an] accelerated hearing in line with the extant fast track rules of the Supreme Court.

“We shall keep everyone abreast of the development in the appeals as we progress. We respectfully urge you all to still remain peaceful and law-abiding, as always, and rest assured that the ruling of the Court of Appeal now appealed against will be reviewed on merit by learned Justices of the Supreme Court.

“Let us reiterate, for the avoidance of any doubt, that the said ruling did not interfere in any way with the status of the judgment of the Court of Appeal discharging Onyendu.

“The judgment of the Court of Appeal discharging Onyendu and striking out the seven-count charge still subsists; it has not been set aside. Thank you all, and remain blessed, Umuchineke.”