Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

No Pilgrim’ll Miss 2025 Hajj – NAHCON

Published

Prof. Abdullahi Usman, National Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has assured that no intending pilgrims will miss the 2025 Hajj.

Usman, who gave the assurance in Abuja on Monday, debunked the allegations that he was truncating the preparation for the 2025 Hajj Pilgrimage by cancelling deals with Saudi Arabia Masha’ir Companies.

The Forum of Chief Executive Officers of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies and Commissions through its Secretary, Abubakar Salihu, had on Sunday raised concern over the reported alleged cancellation of the Masha’ir contract.

Salihu had raised the alarm, alleging that thousands of Nigerian intending pilgrims may not perform the 2025 Hajj due to the cancellation of service provider’s contract by NAHCON’s leadership.

Reacting to the allegation, the NAHCON chairman said that the allegations were targeted at smearing his hard-earned reputation as an Islamic Scholar

”The contract with the Saudi Arabia-based company was cancelled by the same Saudi Government and they later approved it and subsequently cancelled for the second time. So, you can see that I have nothing to do with the cancellation.

”Because of this up and down, we are doing everything possible to ensure that the right thing is done. We are also doing everything according to the dictate of the laws.

”I am assuring all our Muslim intending pilgrims that none of them will miss this year’s Hajj,” he said.

According to him, preparations at NAHCON are almost completed, and the commission is going to achieve high quality results.

”All those spreading lies against us will see us making progress beyond their negative expectations, and we will make this year’s Hajj one of the best by the will of Allah,” he said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Hajj: 2,737 Nigerian Pilgrims Return Home

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has so far transported 2,737 people back to Nigeria out of some 45,450 Nigerians, who performed hajj in...

August 20, 2019

News

Nine Nigerian Pilgrims Die in Saudi Arabia

The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Dr Ibrahim Kana, has said the number of Nigerian pilgrims who have died while performing the 2019...

August 13, 2019

News

Saudi Arabia Sets Medical Regulations For Pilgrims

The Ministry of Health, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has issued health regulatory guidelines for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and other travellers into the Kingdom...

July 18, 2019

Uncategorized

Nigerian Activist, Ibrahim Wala Gets 12 Years Imprisonment for Defamation

The Abuja High Court on Monday sentenced Ibrahim Wala, popularly known as IG Wala, to 12 years in jail after being found guilty of...

April 16, 2019

Copyright ©