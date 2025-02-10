No Pilgrim’ll Miss 2025 Hajj – NAHCON

Prof. Abdullahi Usman, National Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has assured that no intending pilgrims will miss the 2025 Hajj.

Usman, who gave the assurance in Abuja on Monday, debunked the allegations that he was truncating the preparation for the 2025 Hajj Pilgrimage by cancelling deals with Saudi Arabia Masha’ir Companies.

The Forum of Chief Executive Officers of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies and Commissions through its Secretary, Abubakar Salihu, had on Sunday raised concern over the reported alleged cancellation of the Masha’ir contract.

Salihu had raised the alarm, alleging that thousands of Nigerian intending pilgrims may not perform the 2025 Hajj due to the cancellation of service provider’s contract by NAHCON’s leadership.

Reacting to the allegation, the NAHCON chairman said that the allegations were targeted at smearing his hard-earned reputation as an Islamic Scholar

”The contract with the Saudi Arabia-based company was cancelled by the same Saudi Government and they later approved it and subsequently cancelled for the second time. So, you can see that I have nothing to do with the cancellation.

”Because of this up and down, we are doing everything possible to ensure that the right thing is done. We are also doing everything according to the dictate of the laws.

”I am assuring all our Muslim intending pilgrims that none of them will miss this year’s Hajj,” he said.

According to him, preparations at NAHCON are almost completed, and the commission is going to achieve high quality results.

”All those spreading lies against us will see us making progress beyond their negative expectations, and we will make this year’s Hajj one of the best by the will of Allah,” he said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.