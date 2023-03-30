No Plans to Run Away From EFCC After Handover, Says Wike

Connect with us

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says he won’t leave office on May 29, 2023 to “run away” from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s strongman said he has nothing to fear if the anti-graft agency comes to probe his administration.

Wike, whose eight-year two-term will end on May 29, 2023, directed his successor and Rivers State Governor-Elect, Siminlalayi Fubara to show EFCC his many accomplished projects in Rivers if the anti-corruption commission comes for investigation.

He spoke on Wednesday at the commissioning of Rumuigbo Internal Road Network in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in the oil-rich South-South state.

The governor said, “I am happy I am leaving office fulfilled. I’m leaving office with my shoulders high. I am leaving office very well. I’m not leaving office to run away so that EFCC would not come; I’m leaving office and I will stay here; I am not going anywhere. When the EFCC come, go and show them the projects.”

Wike also expressed gratitude to God, saying he asked for during the 2023 general elections were realised. The governor said he desired a Southern President and a successor and he got both.

EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, had reportedly said the commission would go after “corrupt” governors at the expiration of their constitutional immunity on May 29, 2023. The anti-graft commission had in the past probed and convicted some former governors and is currently investigating some ex-governors over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

