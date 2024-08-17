North East Region Needs Legacy Roads Projects – Gov. Bala

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appealed to the federal government to extend its legacy road projects to the North East to connect the region to the rest of the country and unlock its vast potential for development.

Receiving the minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, at the Government House in Bauchi, Governor Mohammed emphasized the importance of infrastructure development in driving economic growth and prosperity.

He commended President Bola Tinubu-led administration for its numerous legacy projects across the nation and called for the inclusion of the Northeast region in the scheme.

The governor’s appeal followed the minister’s tour of federal government roads recently cut off by devastating floods in the northern part of the state.

The visit, directed by President Tinubu, aims to assess the damage and find solutions to the persistent problem.

Governor Mohammed lauded the minister’s timely response to abandoned road projects and urged more synergy between the federal and state governments to accelerate development.

He also praised the state government’s swift intervention in repairing damaged roads and alleviating the suffering of commuters.

Minister Umahi saluted the state government’s efforts, reassuring that all abandoned road contracts would be revisited, with contractors either returning to site or facing contract revocation.

He said the move is expected to inject a new life into stalled projects, boost economic activities and connect communities.

Flood had recently cut off the Kano-Maiduguri Federal Highway at various points in Katagum, Shira and Jama’are, in addition to other major roads across the state.

