Nose Surgery: ‘Some People Want It To Look Bad’ – Comedian Zicsaloma Reacts To Criticism

Comic star, Zicsaloma, born Isaac Aloma, has reacted to criticism trailing his recent rhinoplasty in Turkey.

Since undergoing nose surgery, critics have been expressing disapproval, accusing him of having low self-esteem.

On January 25, he shared a video on Instagram chronicling his journey to rhinoplasty. Zicsaloma urged members of the public to wait for updates on “the healing process,” adding that he was “perfectly fine.”

On Sunday, the comedian posted a video on YouTube showing the results of the nose job after 10 days.

In the video, Zicsaloma documented the removal of the nasal packing which was used to control bleeding after the procedure.

He also showed the cast placed on his nose which he will wear for the next month and a retainer designed to maintain the shape of his nostrils.

In the video, Zicsaloma said, “I just had a rhinoplasty, and it’s giving everything it’s supposed to give and more. This is day 5 after the rhinoplasty. I went to take my cast off, the plasters on my face. This is just 5 days after the surgery, so I am still swollen. This is not the final result. I’ll show my present-day result.”

He reassured viewers, saying, “My face is swollen, but look at my side profile; it’s already coming out well. It’s still swollen, but it will look more normal, so you guys should calm down.

“I know some of you pray it looks bad, but God pass man. I’ll show you my present result; it’s already coming out very well, and it’s better than what you just saw.”

Zicsaloma said it would take months for him to fully recover, adding that the result would look “way better in one or two months’ time.”

