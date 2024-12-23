NSCDC Officers Open WhatsApp Group To Raise Money For Slain Officer’s Family

A WhatsApp group named Luka’s friends & colleagues with close to 1000 involuntary members have continued to aggressively add people; officers of the Corps, junior and senior and several long lists of civilians, bunkerers and vandals contributing money, no amount is too small is the slogan.

Pundits said the efforts of the NSCDC officers to raise money for their colleague who died in line of duty is as a result of poor remuneration and lack of care by the NSCDC management.

It was gathered that a total of 200 persons have contributed various amounts to the account provided and the plea and beg for further contributions have not stopped.

“It is worrisome that Audi Abubakar who has allegedly refunded millions of Naira to government confers on various allegations which he is still expected to face once he is out of office could not be merciful and show empathy to his men who have paid Supreme price, also in extension to their family whose breadwinner have been hurriedly buried immediately after the sad event to avoid further investigations and public outcry,” a source said.

“The questions many are asking about this begging spree in the name of just one officer among four that died raised lots of eyebrows on the integrity of the organisers and management.

“Why ask for a donation for just one person out of four. Why is Audi Abubakar asking shylock?, why has he refused to raise an endowment for these officers so their families can be well taken care of?.

“Lots of questions are begging for honest answer, the office of the National Security Adviser has remained silent about these, we are not disappointed about the actions of the honourable minister of interior, it is a known fact that he has refused to recommend audi removal despite huge corruption charges pulling up against him at the EFCC and other anti-graft agencies,” another source said.

“Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in yet to be specified operational duty on the 18 November, 2024 deployed its seemingly best tactical team on what had been described as personal profile boosting efforts of its Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, conflicting information in the public domain has it that the Ill fated poorly planned operations took place in Kaduna while others believed it was under Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

“The build up of the team comprises officers and men from various state commands of NSCDC like the service headquarters, FCT, Kaduna and Niger state Commands.

“Refusal of the Corps to come out clean on the operational details of such task which should have included operations planning, detailing risk assessment (RECCE) and other on ground intelligence gathering efforts expected to have preceded the actual deployment has left spectators and theorists to propound several opinions and ideologies which are now splitters and forming public opinions on what exactly was the purpose of such duty.

“Some have insisted that the Commandant General Special Intelligence Squad (CG-SIS) unders which the task became operationalised was covertly providing security coverage for a multinational Chinese mining company whose plea for military deployment had been turned down severally by military high commands.

“In other quarters, it is believed that the team were on the tour of critical national infrastructure monitoring of the grid lines and towers ensuring safety and protection from armed arsonists. This is commendable if the information is confirmed to be true, however there are lots of questions begging for answers.

“The Corps have publicly accepted they loss three of their men including one SC Luka who the leadership of the Corps under Audi now currently in a bambi-allah (shamelessly) begs for.

“The information readily available in the public domain proves that Audi has immediately forgotten about his men and the families they left behind while defending their duty post against the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists who are by far more trained, sophisticated and emboldened in a guerilla warfare than anyone in Civil Defence Corps,” he added.