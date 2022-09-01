Connect with us

Ogun Assembly Speaker Oluomo Arrested by EFCC

Published

Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly was arrested on Thursday morning at Murtala Mohamed International Airport Lagos by operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), PM News reports.

He was arrested around 9 am on Thursday.

Oluomo was arrested after he failed to honour invitations to respond to querries on alleged financial crimes.

He was reportedly invited several times by the EFCC, but he reportedly refused to honour the invitations.

The Speaker has been taken to the EFCC’s Lagos office for further questioning.
EFCC is expected to issue a statement on the arrest later in the day.

