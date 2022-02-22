Rochas-Okorocha

Okorocha, Six Others for Arraignment Over Alleged N2.9 Billion Fraud

Former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha and six others are to be arraigned today before a Federal High Court in Abuja, it was learnt yesterday, The Nation reports.

They are to be arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo on a 17-count charge filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Charged with Okorocha are: Anyim Nyerere Chinenye; Naphtali International Limited; Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited; Consolid Projects Consulting Limited; Pramif International Limited and Legend World Concepts Limited.

Okorocha, now a senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, is alleged to have worked with the other defendants to divert public funds estimated at about N2.9 billion.

A copy of the charge sighted yesterday, is dated January 24, 2022 and signed by one A.O Ikota, a lawyer with the anti-graft agency.

It was learnt that copies of the charge have been served on some of the defendants ahead of their arraignment today.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)Imo StateRochas Okorocha

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Tensions Escalate as Putin Orders Troops to Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Putin Orders Troops to Eastern Ukraine

News
  • 22 Feb
  • 0
Electoral Bill: Buhari Will Do the Right Thing – Presidency

Electoral Bill: Buhari Will Do the Right Thing – Presidency

News
  • 22 Feb
  • 0
2023 Presidency: Supporters of Governor Yahaya Bello Kick Against Zoning

2023 Presidency: Supporters of Governor Yahaya Bello Kick Against Zoning

News
  • 22 Feb
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top