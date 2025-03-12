Oluwadolarz’s Mum Begs Fiancee Amid Breakup Over Alleged Infidelity

Mother of skit maker Oluwadolarz, born Olamide Ogunleye, has stepped in amid her son’s ongoing relationship crisis.

Following a recent surgery, Oluwadolarz’s fiancée and mother of his child, Ifeluv, shared an emotional post on social media detailing the turmoil in their relationship despite his public proposal.

She revealed that she went to check on Oluwadolarz only to catch him cheating while their young son was in the house. According to her, he denied any wrongdoing, even though she had clear evidence.

Ifeluv also stated that this was not the first time he had been unfaithful, which was why she initially left him years ago. However, after two years of persistent efforts to win her back, she believed he had changed and gave their relationship another chance.

Ifeluv then said she could no longer take it, appearing to announce the engagement was over.

During a TikTok live session on Ifeluv’s page, Oluwadolarz’s mum joined the conversation, expressing deep remorse over her son’s actions.

She revealed that she had repeatedly knelt in apology on her son’s behalf, pleading with Ifeluv to forgive him.

The woman urged Ifeluv not to end the relationship, stating: “Most of the people telling you (Ife Luv) to leave have more grievous issues they are dealing with in their relationships.”

Earlier, Oluwadolarz took to social media to share a heartfelt apology to his fiancée. In his note, he admitted to repeatedly disrespecting and taking her love for granted, asking for her forgiveness.

