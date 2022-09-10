Connect with us

Only Best Hands Will Get Leadership Positions – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday said his administration would ensure that only the best hands were entrusted with positions of leadership and responsibility to maintain the culture of excellence for which the Lagos civil service is reputed, Punch reports.

Sanwo-Olu stated this at the swearing-in of 11 new permanent secretaries in the state civil service at the banquet hall in the State House, Alausa,

The governor, who also appointed a five-member Standing Tribunal of Enquiry on Chieftaincy Matters led by retired Justice O. A. Dabiri, and reassigned some serving permanent secretaries for improvement in their discharge of duties, said the role of permanent secretaries was fundamental to the success of every government.

Sanwo-Olu noted that as accounting officers of their respective ministries, the responsibility of the new senior public officers was to optimally manage the human and material resources in their care.

The governor, in a statement titled, “Lagosians Must Get the Best of Public Service at All Times, Sanwo-Olu Charges Newly Appointed Perm Secs,” and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, urged them to hit the ground running.

The statement added, “You must discharge your responsibilities with the assurance that Lagosians see the best of governance in all spheres of public service. Our citizens must get the best of our services at all times. Based on your years of service and capacity, I want to believe this class of Permanent Secretaries will work to ensure more dividends of good governance are delivered to the electorate.”

