Osinbajo Attends First FEC Meeting After Surgery

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday attended the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting physically, Punch reports.

Osinbajo is attending the meeting physically for the first time after he underwent thigh surgery at a hospital in Lagos State. He participated in last week’s FEC meeting virtually.

The meeting holding at the Council Chambers of the State House is presided over by the President Muhammadu Buhari .

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, who announced his physical participation in a post on Facebook, appreciated Nigerians for the good wishes for the vice president.

He assured well-wishers that his principal plan was to get stronger and do more for Nigerians in his capacity as the vice president.

He wrote, “VP Osinbajo is physically attending the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting today.

“He is grateful for all the get-well wishes sent by Nigerians and others from all walks of life since the surgical operation and the recuperation period.

“He intends to be getting up and doing more and more,”

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser , Maj. Gen. Babagana Mongunu are attending the meeting physically.

The ministers attending physically include Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, Communications and Digital, Isa Patanmi, Humanitarian Disaster Management and Social Development Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, Aviation, Hedi Sirika, Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo.

Others are Ministers of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Aliyu, Environment, Ademola Adegoroye and Education, Goodluck Nana-Opia, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating online.

