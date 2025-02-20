Osun LG Crisis: Adeleke Kicks As APC Takes Over Secretariats

OSOGBO — Chairmen and councillors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, yesterday, took over the control of local government council secretariats across the state.

The APC and the Osun State government have been at loggerheads over the control of the councils following the Court of Appeal judgement.

While the APC claimed its elected officials have been reinstated, Governor Adeleke said they remained sacked following a Federal High Court judgement.

The attempt to reinforce the judgement on Monday led to the death of six persons, including the council chairman of Irewole Local Government Area.

The APC officials regrouped, yesterday, and took over many of the council secretariats in the state.

The council areas included Obokun, Ife-East, Odo-Otin, Atakumosa-West, Orolu, Ejigbo, Ifelodun, Ilesa-West, Olorunda, Ifelodun, Boluwaduro and Boripe.

Reinstated officials freeze LG accounts

Addressing newsmen at the Ileri-Oluwa campaign office, the ALGON chairman, Mr Abiodun Idowu, said the accounts of the council areas have been frozen to curb illegal transactions, saying the reinstated officials would work with Governor Ademola Adeleke to develop the state.

Idowu said: “Following our official resumption of office in 26 local government council areas, each one of us has ordered the immediate freezing of various council accounts. This will curb any form of illegal transaction as such will have consequences.”

It’s A Rape Of Democracy — Adeleke

Reacting to the takeover of the council areas, Governor Adeleke described the action as a “rape of democracy” in the state.

The governor, who said this while meeting the British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Jonny Baxter at his office in Osogbo, described the role of the IGP as unfortunate.

Adeleke said: “It is unfortunate and a disservice to democracy that the Inspector General of Police is colluding with the APC to enforce a non-existing court order. This is a serious threat to democracy in Nigeria.

“You are in my state at a critical juncture in our political life. We face an existential threat to our democratic life from those who should protect democracy. We have made the best of efforts to guarantee peace on the unfolding local government question. I directed members of the political class to stay away.

“But the opposition supported by the police went ahead to break into the local government secretariats. Security men openly supported them to enforce illegality.

“Nonetheless, our local government election is holding on Saturday. Our people are ready for elections. We will not allow democracy to be destroyed.”

It’s An Affront To Rule Of Law—Assembly Speaker

Also reacting, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Adewale Egbedun, described the forceful take-over as an affront to the rule of law.

Speaking on behalf of the House of Assembly, Egbedun said: “Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, forcefully broke into local government secretariats across the state. This unlawful invasion is not only a direct attack on our democratic institutions but also a clear violation of the rule of law and a threat to public peace and order.

“Even more disturbing is the fact that security agencies, who are meant to uphold the law, were present while these illegal acts were being carried out. This is unjust, unlawful, and unacceptable. Law enforcement agencies must never be seen aiding and abetting criminal activities.”

There’s A Plot To Assassinate Adeleke— Osun PDP

Also, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, Mr Sunday Bisi disclosed that the deployment of Special Forces over the control of local government council secretariats was a plot to assassinate Governor Adeleke.

He said: “The plans have been on the cards of the APC in Osun State since the good people of Osun State voted them out of office in 2022.”

Assassination Plot Claim Funny — APC

Dismissing PDP’s allegation, the APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal said: “If someone alleges that they want to assassinate the governor; that is a treasonable offence. I wonder if he’s only trying to protect the Governor or escalate the situation on hand or crying wolf where there is none, how could a team from the Inspector-General of police come to a state and assassinate a Governor? He should be invited to defend his claim.”

Reps Wade Into Crisis, Sets Up Investigative C’ttee

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has waded into the local government crisis in the state.

The House also tasked the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the Department of State Security and other security heads to immediately restore law, order, peace and tranquillity in Osun State.

This followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Mr Bamidele Salam and nine other members from the state during plenary in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Mr Salam said: “On Monday, February 17, 2025, violence broke out in several parts of Osun State as a result of an attempt to take over the administration of local governments by officials who were sacked by court judgement in November 2022.

“The sacked officials are now breaking the gates of their respective local government secretariat to forcefully take over the government of the local government without any court order. Note that the Governor of Osun State as the Chief Security officer of the state had raised an alarm on Sunday the 16th of February about an imminent threat to peace and security in the state while calling on the Inspector General of Police and other heads of Security formations to take proactive steps to forestall the violence.”

“If prompt action is not taken against this lawlessness and arbitrariness, it may escalate into more serious security challenges in Osun.

“As the representatives of the people, the House has the duty and responsibility to ensure the safety of lives and properties in Nigeria.

“If the Attorney General of the Federation, as the chief law officer of the country, can advise the parties, the tension in Osun State would be doused.”

