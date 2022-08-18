Otta Visit: Obasanjo Prayed for Tinubu, Gave Him a Pat on the Back — Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has revealed details of what transpired during a recent meeting between former president Olusegun Obasanjo and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila said the visit was reassuring of Tinubu’s victory at the forthcoming presidential election, as Obasanjo gave the APC presidential candidate a pat on the back.

He disclosed this in a statement on Thursday while speaking at the Surulere Local Government Area (LGA) APC meeting in Surulere, Lagos.

The Speaker, who was present at the closed-door meeting between Obasanjo and Tinubu on Wednesday in Abeokuta, said from what he heard there, Tinubu’s presidency was almost a reality.

He said Obasanjo made encouraging statements about Tinubu’s aspiration and even prayed for the APC presidential candidate.

“When we were going to Obasanjo’s house, we were eight, including Asiwaju Tinubu and me; we didn’t want many people to know about the meeting. So, we were to meet Obasanjo and five others from his side.

“But when we eventually got there, we met something pleasantly shocking: a mammoth crowd of our supporters were already at the former president’s house waiting for us.

“So, Obasanjo told Asiwaju Tinubu to pick three people from his side and that he would pick three from his side to meet behind close doors.

“So, I, Chief Osoba and Chief Akande and Asiwaju went from our side. My people, what I heard there, what Obasanjo said, the victory of Asiwaju is assured.

“Obasanjo spoke at length and we were all happy. He embraced our candidate like a brother, gave him a pat on the back, and prayed for him copiously”, he said.

Gbajabiamila said from what analysts and observers had said, the 2023 election was going to be a three-horse race by three main candidates.

He, however, said Sen. Bola Tinubu was the candidate with best record of performance and network.

Gbajabiamila said that he had no doubt Tinubu would win the presidential election.

He urged party faithful at the various wards making up Surulere local government area to work assiduously for the victory of Tinubu and all APC candidates in Surulere in 2023.

“Next year’s election is going to be an important one in our nation, and we all need to make the right decision.

“From all indications, there are three main candidates for the election.We know the records of everyone, we know what they did and what they did not do.

“Two were former governors and we know the one whose records are enduring and we know how the other people performed while in office.

“But one thing is a fact: there is none out of the three candidates that has the records of Tinubu.

“He is the best of them all and I don’t have any doubt in my mind that he would win come 2023”, he said.

Gbajabiamila thanked the people of the local government area for their support for him and for giving the opportunity to serve them.

He said that he considered being elected to serve as an honour, and would continue to redeem his electoral promises to impact lives in the area.

“Everywhere you go in Surulere, it is Gbaja this, Gbaja that. In terms of roads, hospitals, street lights and others, you see our footprints and even fingerprints everywhere.

“I thank you for your support and making it all happen. I promise to continue doing my best to impact lives in Surulere,” he said.

