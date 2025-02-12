Ganduje To Northern: Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions, It’s Tinubu’s Turn

ABUJA: In the wake of reports that some aggrieved northern elements and politically displaced politicians were gathering against the assumed second-term aspiration of President Bola Tinubu, National Chairman of his ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has disclosed that the president will complete the eight years of the South before power shifts to the North in 2031.

Ganduje, a former Governor of the highly populated Northwestern state, Kano, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja when he granted an audience to a delegation of the Tinubu Northern Youth Forum.

Praising the group for articulating its goals and developing useful election data, Ganduje said the APC is ready to provide it with all the assistance that it needs.

He said; “I have even seen that you are assisting the government in public enlightenment for people to understand the tax reform agenda. This tax reform, initially was misunderstood, but in the course of time there was a lot of public engagement. I think people have come to understand the whole purpose of the tax reforms.

“If support organizations like you, whenever there is an agenda by the federal government if such support groups will come in, in order to assist, then it will form public enlightenment and inclusiveness in the running of the government. So we thank you.

“We have seen your plan in order to mobilize voters in respect of the 2027 election. This is very encouraging. I have to congratulate you for this. And also, you know, our president is for the North, our president is for the South, our president is for the six geopolitical zones and we have been receiving support groups from all the six geopolitical zones.

“We are happy that our party believes in zoning. When a leader from the northern part of this country was in office for eight years, we advocated that the next president in our party should come from the South, and luckily enough, we worked very hard with the cooperation of Nigerians.

“Our president has come from the south and he is going, by God’s grace, for a second term in 2027. And then after that, it will be turned to the northern part of this country.

“So this northern youth forum, I believe we are on the right course and we encourage you to continue working on that. We will study your documents and we shall see areas of cooperation”, he stated.

Ganduje also received the Tinubu Young Generation Forum, which he said is very active in promoting the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president.

He said a lot of things had gone bad before Tinubu assumed office, but expressed delight that many Nigerians have already started seeing the beneficial outcomes of his reforms.

“There is no doubt so many things went wrong over a long period of time and it would require, there is no doubt it requires surgery before we can get it right.

“But we are happy that we have started seeing the outcome of the reforms, especially on the economic side and we believe this will continue to yield positive results so that the legacy and the renewed hope agenda will be achieved”, said Ganduje.

