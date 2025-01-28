Oyo, Osun Customs Charges Promoted Officers To Uphold Integrity

The Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/Osun Area Command’s Controller, Dr Ben Oramalugo, has decorated 95 officers and men of the command, who were elevated to the next rank in the just concluded promotion exercise of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The ceremony was held on Monday at the Command’s Operational Headquarters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Oramalugo made this known in a release issued by the Chief Superintendent of Customs and the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Kayode Wey and made it available to newsmen in Ibadan.

The decoration ceremony hosted by the Customs Area Controller, was attended by officers and men of the Command and well-wishers, who gathered to honour the newly promoted officers and men.

Oramalugo congratulated the officers and men for their well-deserved promotions, charging them to uphold integrity and professionalism.

He acknowledged their dedication and consistent performance in various capacities, which he said, had significantly contributed to the Command’s operational success.

“It is a proud moment for the Command as it celebrates the hard work, resilience, and excellence that have brought each promoted officer to this milestone,” Oramalugo said.

He said that the promotion is a testament to the officers and men’s continued dedication to the values of the Nigeria Customs Service and the collective mission to ensure the prosperity and security of the nation.

“I urged all newly promoted officers and men to continue to uphold the integrity and professionalism that have brought them here today,” Oramalugo added.

Oramalugo commended the officers who came from various units and departments within the Oyo/Osun Area Command, saying the decoration with their new ranks marked a significant achievement in their careers.

“The ceremony serves as both a celebration of individual achievement and a reminder of the high standards the Nigeria Customs Service strives to maintain,” he said, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to continuous capacity building and professional development for its officers.

Oramalugo also urged the newly decorated officers to serve as role models for their colleagues, building their capacity as well as intellect and contributing positively to the growth and advancement of the Nigeria Customs Service.

