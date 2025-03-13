PDP Alleges N200m Bribery As Four Lawmakers Defect To APC

The Peoples Democratic Party has alleged that four members of the Edo State House of Assembly received N200m each as inducement to defect to the All Progressives Congress.

The lawmakers— Donald Okugbe (Akoko Edo Constituency II), Bright Iyamu (Orhionmwon South Constituency II), Richard Edosa (Oredo West Constituency), and Sunday Ojezele (Esan South East)—on Wednesday officially joined the APC at the party’s secretariat in Benin.

They were received by the acting Edo State APC Chairman, Jarret Tenebe, and other party leaders.

With this defection, the APC now holds 13 seats in the 24-member Assembly, while the PDP has 11. The Labour Party also lost its only lawmaker to the APC.

The PDP swiftly condemned the defections, accusing Governor Monday Okpebholo of using state funds to bribe lawmakers.

“In confirmation of the alarm raised by our party last week that Governor Monday Okpebholo was planning to buy over PDP lawmakers with N200meach, four members have now defected, pocketing the money in the process,” said Chris Nehikhare, the PDP Caretaker Committee’s Publicity Secretary.

“We frown at this wanton waste of state resources and warn that misappropriation of government funds attracts severe consequences. Okpebholo will eventually account for this reckless expenditure.”

Nehikhare also criticised the governor for prioritizing political realignment over governance, particularly at a time when insecurity is escalating in Edo State.

“While insecurity ravages communities, claiming at least 40 lives in the last two weeks, the governor is focused on political horse-trading for his survival, rather than tackling urgent security concerns,” he added.

Defending their decision to switch allegiance, the defecting lawmakers blamed internal crises within the PDP for their departure.

“A house divided against itself cannot stand,” said Richard Edosa, who spoke on behalf of the group. “We believe in the vision of Governor Monday Okpebholo and have decided to join him in achieving his plans for Edo State. We promise to work with him to build both the party and the state.”

Welcoming the lawmakers, APC acting chairman Jarret Tenebe, described their move as a major boost for the ruling party, assuring them of equal rights and privileges within the party.

“These honourable members, who bring a wealth of experience and diverse perspectives, have recognised that the APC offers the most promising path forward for Edo State and Nigeria,” Tenebe said. “They have seen the clarity of our policies, the integrity of Governor Okpebholo’s leadership, and his unwavering dedication to improving the lives of Edo people.”

Dismissing the PDP’s bribery allegations, Tenebe insisted that the lawmakers defected out of conviction, not financial incentives.

“This is not merely about increasing our numbers but strengthening our collective resolve. We value every member’s contribution and are confident that our new lawmakers will play a vital role in our journey toward success,” he added.

Tenebe then presented the lawmakers with brooms, the official symbol of the APC.

With the APC strengthening its hold on the Edo Assembly, the PDP remains hopeful that the ongoing governorship election tribunal will reverse Okpebholo’s victory.

Nehikhare reaffirmed the party’s belief that its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, won the September 21 election, vowing that the PDP would reclaim its mandate.

“We are confident that the judiciary will correct the injustice of September 21 and return the stolen mandate to the PDP,” he said.

