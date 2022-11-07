PDP G5 Bonded to Save Nigeria, Says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says the five governors (G5) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are bonded to save Nigeria, Channels Television reports.

He said nobody can break the ranks of the five PDP governors who have continued to insist that Dr Iyorchia Ayu should resign as the national chairman of the party.

Wike noted that because the G5 remained dogged in their demand, people have made several efforts to break their ranks but cannot succeed.

In addition to Wike, the other governors that make up the five are Samuel Ortom of Benue, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu.

The Rivers State governor spoke at the new Banquet Hall of Benue State Government House, Makurdi, during a dinner on Sunday night organised in honour of the G5 by Ortom.

“And if you look at us here, the way we are, people have tried to see how they can break us, you cannot. We are bonded to save Nigeria.

“That is why when you see all of us, we are impenetrable. Nobody can divide us. They have tried everything in this world to divide us, but no way.

“The way we operate; I will talk, we have people who don’t talk. You may be underrating them. By the time they will shock you, you will think it is Wike, it is not Wike you are seeing,” he said.

Wike said Nigerians are expecting the PDP to rescue the country, but it appears that the leadership of the party is not showing serious commitment to that course.

Agreement is agreement

He stated that inclusivity remains a precursor for peace and unity because it will allow everybody to have an equal sense of stake both in the party and to work together for the desired electoral victory.

“Agreement is agreement. Respect agreement, so that there will be peace, there will be unity. What we are asking for is inclusivity; include everybody.

“We are not talking about presidential candidate. We have finished that one. We have a presidential candidate, we have a vice presidential candidate.

“But that one that will go to the other people, give them so that everybody will move forward. That is what we are saying, nothing more,” the governor said.

Concerning the 25 buses donated to Benue State PDP for their campaigns, Wike explained that the buses are part of the bulk of vehicles his team acquired for his presidential campaigns if he had won the primary.

The buses, he noted, will help in easing their efforts as they re-enact the winning position of the party.

“So, Ortom saying I gave you people vehicles, it is not correct. They are the vehicles that our team bought that time because of the (presidential primary) election, we would have won it, but to God be the glory,” he said.

In his speech, Ortom acknowledged that as an Eagle of Tiv land, Wike was the first to stand by them, spoke truth to power, and gave support when the Fulani bandits killed Benue people.

“Many have wondered why I have chosen to swim with Governor Wike. Many have wondered why I have chosen to work with him in darkness and in the midst of storms and threats and also trial and brimstone.

“This is a man who stood with us during our trying times and came out, did not fear about threats of the Federal government or Federal might, but came out and say look, if you kill Ortom, you have killed Nigeria.

“They call it farmers /herders fight. We say it’s all lies, Fulani is coming to invade us. Wike came out, brought stakeholders from Rivers State and they came here. Wike offered us solidarity and in faith with the Benue people and give his commitment,” he said.

