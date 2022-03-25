Peter Obi Joins 2023 Presidential Race
Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, Thursday declared interest to contest for 2023 presidential race, Leadership reports.
Obi disclosed this when he met with Anambra Traditional rulers.
Born July, 19, 1961, Obi a Nigerian politician and businessman, was the vice presidential candidate in the 2019 Nigerian general elections under the People’s Democratic Party P.D.P.
He was a former governor of Anambra state from 2006 to 2013. He handed over to Willie Obiano.
