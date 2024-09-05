Petrol Price Hike Will Worsen Workers’ Poverty, Says TUC

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has kicked against the latest increase in the pump price of petroleum, warning that it would worsen poverty among workers.

The union made its position known in a statement on Wednesday.

TUC President, Comrade Festus Osifo, who signed the statement, called on the Federal Government to “immediately rescind these decisions, promote policies that will strengthen the naira, and take decisive steps to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.”

It argued that the sudden hike “implemented without consultation with critical stakeholders,” represented a blatant disregard for the welfare of the Nigerian people, particularly the working class who bear the brunt of such decisions.

“The sudden hike in fuel and electricity costs will only exacerbate these challenges, leading to further hardship and potential social unrest,” Osifo said.

"We urge the government to immediately rescind these decisions, promote policies that will strengthens the naira and take decisive steps to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians. The government must act swiftly to restore confidence and prevent further deterioration in the living conditions of its citizens.

“The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria remains committed to defending the rights and interests of Nigerian workers and will continue to advocate for policies that promote social justice, fair wages, and a decent work environment.”

Tariffs

The TUC said it is deeply troubled by the further hike in electricity tariffs by 250 per cent, saying electricity was essential for the survival of the poorest in the society.

It also faulted the timing and magnitude of the increases, wondering why the ordinary citizens would bear the pains of the government’s policies.

“Why does it have to be the common Nigerians bearing all the pains of high cost of living while those in power enjoy increased allocation and affluence?” the statement read.

To Osifo, the Congress had long posited several strategies that should be activated towards strengthening the Naira and give value to every kobo spent by Nigerians.

He stated that weak naira was one of the root causes of the economic problems facing the country.

"We are deeply troubled by the further hike in electricity tariffs to 250%, a service that is essential for the survival of the poorest in our society. The timing and magnitude of these increases, in the absence of any meaningful social security measures, demonstrate a lack of empathy and understanding of the challenges faced by ordinary Nigerians.

“Why does it have to be the common Nigerians bearing all the pains of high cost of living while those in power enjoy increased allocation and affluence?

“The government has not made any concerted efforts to reduce the cost of governance or personal effects, nor have they focused on directing resources or effecting policies that would strengthen the naira and improve the standard of living of our citizens,” Osifo stated.

