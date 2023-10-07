Connect with us

FG Still Paying Subsidy For Petrol – PENGASSAN

Published

The Federal Government is still subsidizing gasoline, according to Festus Osifo, national president of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

The price of the good increased across the country after President Bola Tinubu stated that the age of subsidies was over upon his inauguration.

Months after the change, however, Osifo, who is also the head of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), said that the government still provides a subsidy for the good because of the price of crude oil on the global market and the exchange rate between the dollar and the naira.

“They [government] are paying subsidy today,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

“In reality today, there is subsidy because as of when the earlier price was determined, the price of crude in the international market was somewhere around $80 for a barrel. But today, it has moved to about $93/94 per barrel for Brent crude. So, because it has moved, then the price [of petroleum] also needed to move,” the PENGASSAN boss added.

For the government to stop subsidising petroleum, he said two things must happen.

“The only reason the price will not move is when you are able to manage your exchange rate effectively and you are able to pump in supply and bring down the exchange rate,” Osifo maintained.

“So, if the exchange rate comes down today, we will not be paying subsidy. But with the exchange rate value and the price of crude oil in the international market, we have introduced subsidy.”

The fuel subsidy had been in place for decades and kept petrol prices artificially low in what was seen by many Nigerians as one of their benefits from the government.

However, the measure costs the country billions annually because although Nigeria is a major petroleum producer, it imports most of its fuel needs due to its lack of refineries.

President Tinubu acknowledged the challenges facing Nigerians in the wake of the subsidy removal but in July rolled out measures to cushion the impacts.

To “reduce the burden”, he pledged at least $264 million for agriculture, $165 million for small and medium-sized businesses, and $99 million for manufacturing.

“In the short and immediate terms, we will ensure staple foods are available and affordable,” he said.

“To this end, I have ordered the release of 200,000 metric tonnes of grains from strategic reserves to households,” Tinubu added.

