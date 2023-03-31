Petroleum Minister Resigns To Pursue Gubernatorial Ambition

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has resigned, Daily Trust reports.

There have been reports on Sylva’s resignation since early Friday but Bashir Ahmad, one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aides, confirmed that the minister resigned to contest the next Bayelsa governorship election.

The Bayelsa gubernatorial primary election is slated to hold about 30 days from now.

Sylva has been the minister of state for petroleum since 2019 when Buhari was reelected.

The former minister was expected to vacate office by May 29 when Buhari and other cabinet members would leave for a new administration to take charge.

Sylva was governor of Bayelsa from 2008 to 2012. He has made several attempts to return as the number one citizen in Bayelsa but failed.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.