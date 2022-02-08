Police Investigating After Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga Receives Online Racist Abuse

Police are investigating after Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga was subjected to online racist abuse on Friday following the penalty shootout loss to Middlesbrough.

Elanga missed the decisive penalty in an 8-7 shootout defeat to Middlesbrough as United suffered a shock FA Cup exit after the match ended 1-1 following extra-time at Old Trafford.

After the game, Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas tweeted screenshots to highlight the racist abuse Elanga received on Instagram and said “Sooo easy to predict… “.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Tuesday: “We can confirm that GMP are investigating an incident of racist abuse linked to a social media post which is believed to have been posted on Friday evening (4 February 2022), following the football match between Manchester United and Middlesborough FC. Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number: CRI/06MM/0002216/22”

A spokesperson for Meta, the company which owns Instagram, where the abuse took place, said it has already removed a number of comments on Elanga’s page and its investigation is ongoing.

Clinton Morrison on racist abuse towards Elanga

“No young man goes up to take a penalty and means to miss it,” said Sky Sports expert Clinton Morrison.

“He’s been good for them, and has stood up for them over the last few weeks.

“It infuriates me – what is the point of someone racially abusing Elanga? The kid was devastated when he came off, he already knows he’s missed a crucial penalty. But don’t talk about the colour of his skin.

“We are all human beings here. We’re all together.

“Once he crosses that white line, he’s trying to give 100 per cent.

“What do people do? They go and pick on the youngster because of the colour of his skin.

“I’m sick and tired of it.”

