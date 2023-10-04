Champions League: Man U Suffer Second Straight Defeat, Lose To Galatasaray At Home

Manchester United’s miserable season continued with a 3-2 home defeat to Galatasaray in a UCL encounter on Tuesday.

Casemiro was sent off giving away a penalty, which the Turkish side missed before scoring the winner to leave the hosts bottom of Champions League Group A.

Looking to put a fourth Premier League defeat of the season against Crystal Palace on Saturday to the back up their minds, United flew out of the traps in the Manchester rain, racing into a 17th-minute lead through Denmark striker Rasmus Højlund.

Their advantage lasted less than six minutes however, as Wilfried Zaha, playing against his former club, scooped home the equaliser after poor defending from the hosts.

After the break, Højlund brilliantly capitalised on a slip from Galatasaray defender Davinson Sanchez to clip United back in front in the 67th minute, only for Kerem Akturkoglu to level four minutes later and stun Old Trafford into silence.

A mistake from United goalkeeper Andre Onana forced Brazilian midfielder Casemiro to conceded a penalty, which saw him sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Mauro Icardi let United off the hook as he drilled his spot kick wide but the Argentine picked himself up and slotted home a fine winner nine minutes from time to send Galatasaray up to second in the group on four points and leave United pointless.

