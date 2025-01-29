Police To Arraign Sowore Over #Endsars Comments Against IGP Egbetokun

The Police headquarters in Abuja has initiated legal action against activist Omoyele Sowore for comments in social media attributable to him, aimed at “causing breakdown of law and order”.

One of such comment posted on social media is that, ” The illegal IG of Nigeria Police Force, Kayode Egbetokun, will make the next #ENDSARS inevitable!

It was gathered that Sowore will face three charges of Cybercrime under the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, ETC) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024.

The charges were filed in a suit marked FCH/ABJ/23/25.

In the charges, the Police said Sowore intentionally and knowingly sent messages through his verified Twitter account, where he referred to the IG as “illegal IGP Kayode Egbetokun.”

It said the publications were false and aimed at causing a breakdown of law and order.

The charge sheet reads, Count one, “That you, Omoyele Sowore, on December 13, 2024, did intentionally send messages through your verified X handle account, ‘Omoyele Sowore,’ calling the Inspector General of Police ‘illegal IGP Kayode Egbetokun,’ knowing it to be false and intending to cause a breakdown of law and order.”

Count two, That you, Sowore made threats intended to incite Nigerians against the Nigeria Police Force and damage the reputation or property of the IG or the force.

Count three, That you Sowore on December 20, 2024, said: “The illegal IG of Nigeria Police Force, Kayode Egbetokun, will make the next #ENDSARS inevitable!

“He is working tirelessly towards it. Just a matter of time. #EgbetekunMustGo #Revolution.”

The police added that Sowore’s messages were aimed at causing unrest and undermining the authority of the police.

Sowore’s arraignment is set to take place before Justice Liman of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday with his Defence team to be led by Marshall Abubakar.

Sowore was arrested on Monday after refusing to accept bail conditions set by the police following allegations of obstructing public officers and cyberstalking.