Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Politicians Planting Allies in INEC – Kenneth Okonkwo

Published

The spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign, Kenneth Okonkwo, has alleged that politicians are planting their allies in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) so they can have their way during the 2023 elections.

Okonkwo stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Driver who rushed Rico Swavey to hospital from accident scene speaks
Nollywood actress Gechi Gexh makes production debut in new movie
He was commenting on the 25 staff members INEC said it accused of misconducts.

The Nollywood actor said the coming of BVAS had put politicians off-balance that they could not manoeuvre the innovation INEC has introduced.

He said, “It’s a very sad development, but honestly it’s something that’s expected from a government that has been known to have thieves in all the sectors of the economy; whether it’s oil or economy you should expect that they should also plant their own thieves inside INEC, because INEC is going to be moved down by the electoral act 2022.

“It will be difficult for anybody to perpetrate anything; you must have an insider. In 2010 Electoral Act, over-voting is calculated not based on accredited voters but based on the manual register. Can you imagine the absurdity of it that you could bring a result that is actually more than the people that presented themselves to vote and you have nothing in law to defend yourself?

“But in 2022 those things were taken care of. So the BVAS has provided a shield. So the politicians now know that it’s difficult to manoeuvre these things. They are now planting their people inside INEC.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

2023: 95 Million Voters to Decide Buhari’s Successor – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said not less than 95 million eligible voters would participate in the 2023 general elections, Daily Trust...

October 13, 2022

News

INEC Clears Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, 15 Others for Presidential Poll

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi as...

September 21, 2022

News

CUPP Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot to Stop Use of BVAS For 2023 Elections

Nigeria’s opposition Coalition, the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has raised alarm over moves to use a secret Court action to stop the...

September 15, 2022

News

2023: Nigeria Has Entered a Critical Stage – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the nation has entered a critical stage ahead of the 2023 general elections, Daily Trust reports....

September 2, 2022

Copyright ©