Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Tinubu Appoints New Bosses For NIA, DSS

Published

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Directors-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday evening, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed is the new Director-General of the NIA.

This is even Yusuf Bichi has resigned as the director-general of the DSS.

Consequently, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi is the new Director-General of the DSS.

Ngelale said Ambassador Mohammed has had an illustrious career in the foreign service since joining the NIA in 1995.

According to him, he had served in various roles, culminating in his promotion to the rank of Director and his subsequent appointment as the head of the Nigerian mission to Libya.

“The 1990 graduate of Bayero University, Kano, had served in North Korea, Pakistan, Sudan, and at the State House, Abuja.

“The new DSS Director-General, Mr. Adeola Ajayi, rose through the ranks to attain his current post of Assistant Director-General of the Service. He had, at various times, served as State Director in Bauchi, Enugu, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Kogi,” he said .

He said the new appointments follow the resignation of the previous NIA and DSS chiefs.”

“President Tinubu expects that the new security chiefs will work assiduously to reposition the two intelligence agencies for better results and charges them to bring their experience to bear in tackling the security challenges bedeviling the country through enhanced collaboration with sister agencies and in surgical alignment with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

“The President thanks the outgoing Directors-General of the two pivotal intelligence agencies for their services to the nation while wishing them success in their future endeavours,” he added.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

President Tinubu Urges Judiciary To Live Up To Expectation

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Nigerian Judiciary to live up to its expectation and shun those who only criticize the judiciary when the...

4 days ago

News

President Tinubu Flies To France In New Presidential Plane

President Tinubu departed Abuja Monday for Paris, using the new Airbus A330, which replaced the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700(BBJ) bought under the Presidency of President...

August 19, 2024

News

North East Region Needs Legacy Roads Projects – Gov. Bala

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appealed to the federal government to extend its legacy road projects to the North East to connect...

August 17, 2024

News

Hon. Abbas Withdraws Bill Prescribing Jail Term For Persons Who Refuse To Sing Anthem

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas has withdrawn the controversial Counter Subversion and Other Related Bills which seeks to criminalise refusal to...

August 14, 2024

Copyright ©